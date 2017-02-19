WATCH: Naas mum posts heartbreaking video as daughter waits for scoliosis surgery

Naas mum Tina O'Kelly has shared a heartbreaking video of her daughter Colleen in pain from her severe scoliosis.

Tina posted the video to Facebook on Saturday. Colleeen, 21, has Joubert Syndrome, a genetic disorder, uses a wheelchair and has the intellectual development of a three-year-old. She has also had a kidney transplant.

Her spine is currently at a 97% curve and is completely lying on one of her lungs, which causes her severe pain. She has also been seriously ill with vomiting for the past few months. The family currently has no date for her badly-needed scoliosis surgery.

Continue reading below:

Video: Tina O'Kelly/Facebook

Tina stated she agonised over posting the video to Facebook.

"Everyone that knows Colleen knows how amazingly happy she is. Lately her scoliosis has really been causing awful problems for her. It's heartbreaking. She has NO date for surgery. We have NO idea when it will be.

"This is the reality of living with this condition. It's getting worse and compromising her health that we have fought so hard for all her life. Compromising her kidney transplant. We want her pain to end she's been through enough.

Tina called on Health Minister Simon Harris to fix the situation. "We wait every day for word from Tallaght."

The Naas mum recently shocked the nation by explaining her daughter's plight to Joe Duffy on Liveline.

Colleen, who was not expected to live past her early childhood, celebrated her 21st birthday with a huge party in the Town House Hotel in Naas last September, with her mum, dad Bob and sister Amy. A brother, Joshua, sadly passed away from the same condition. The family live at the Caragh Road in Naas, and Tina is well-known in the town through her involvement in Naas Musical Society and, lately, the Naas Against Authority Sabotage action group.