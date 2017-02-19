Plans for new houses at Newbridge's Millfield
Submissions open
The plan of the site
Plans for 19 new houses at Millfield were lodged with Kildare County Council recently.
Ravengrange Limited want to build the homes on a parcel of land at the back of Moore Avenue, near the controversial walkway, which is due to be closed at Easter.
The plans were lodged on February 7 and submissions can be made by March 13. A decision is due on April 3.
The company wants to knock down two derelict sheds and build 19 dwellings consisting of six two-storey two-bedroom homes, 13 two-storey three-bedroom homes, and car parking.
If granted, vehicular access will be from the Millfield Development. The site, which is just over an acre, was put on the market at €200,000. It is zoned for new residential development, and is bounded by Millfield Manor Road and Moore Avenue. Ravengrange Ltd has an address based in Maynooth and was set up earlier this year.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on