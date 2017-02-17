Clane Men's Shed reach national art competition finals

Clane Men's Shed reached the final of a national art competition to showcase what their community means to them.

The final of the Fisherman's Friend Shed Series competition was held last Wednesday at the National Maritime Museum in Dun Laoghaire.

They were one of 21 sheds to bring their artworks to the contest. The judging panel included editor of the Irish Farmers Journal and Irish Country Living, Mairead Lavery; broadcaster, Marcus Connaughton and Martin Stimson, Area Business Manager, Fisherman’s Friend.

Kerry-based KC Men’s Shed was crowned the winner at the event