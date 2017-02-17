Kildare town's Magee Barracks gates to be restored

The gates of the former Magee Barracks in Kildare town will be restored and put on public display.

Fine Gael Kildare South TD Martin Heydon welcomed the news, which was confirmed yesterday by Minister for Defence Paul Keogh.

The historical significance of the gates was outlined prior to the Barracks site sale, and the Department of Defence agreed to preserve them.

The restoration work will commence in the next couple of months, and following their conservation, the gates will be on display at the Military Museum at the Curragh Camp.