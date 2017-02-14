Motorist in Naas caught speeding at 151km/h

Caught on camera - the picture the Naas gardai tweeted out

Gardai in Naas caught a motorist speeding at 151km/h last night in poor weather conditions.

They posted an image of the motorist's speed, caught on their speeding camera, on Twitter overnight.

Court will follow for the motorist, according to the Gardai, who were on overnight traffic operations in the county.