Motorist in Naas caught speeding at 151km/h
Court to follow
Caught on camera - the picture the Naas gardai tweeted out
Gardai in Naas caught a motorist speeding at 151km/h last night in poor weather conditions.
They posted an image of the motorist's speed, caught on their speeding camera, on Twitter overnight.
Court will follow for the motorist, according to the Gardai, who were on overnight traffic operations in the county.
Naas Traffic Unit arrest motorist travelling at 151km/h in poor weather conditions during overnight operations in Kildare. Court to follow. pic.twitter.com/eUrwH4mNr1— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) February 13, 2017
