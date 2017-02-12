BREAKING: Woman killed in cycling accident in Kildare this morning
Roads closed at Rathcoffey, between Clane and Maynooth
The scene at the road block at Rathcoffey this afternoon
A woman was killed this morning in a cycling accident at Rathcoffey, between Clane and Maynooth.
It is believed that the woman, in her mid-twenties, is a member of the Dublin-based Orwell Wheelers cycling group, and the incident occurred near Rathcoffey Church.
The family of the victim has been informed.
Road closures and diversions are in place on the Rathcoffey/Maynooth road this afternoon, and gardai are still at the scene.
