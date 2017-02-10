18 patients waiting for beds at Naas Hospital today

Some 18 patients are waiting on beds at Naas General Hospital today.

That’s according to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives organisation.

They state that 14 people are waiting on trolleys at the Kildare hospital, while a further four are on wards awaiting beds.

There are 17 patients on trolleys in Portlaoise and 13 awaiting beds in Tallaght.

The highest number wating are at the Mater in Dublin, with 28 patients on trolleys.