Two Mile House to host Kildare ploughing championships this Saturday

This year, the Kildare Ploughing Association is holding its annual ploughing match in Mylerstown, Two Mile House, this Saturday, February 11.

Just off the main road with very easy accessibility, the venue will be the land of Liam Dowling.

Located on the Punchestown road, half a mile from the cross roads, the entrance is just off the main road with parking in the field,

Organisers stress the location will be well signposted on the morning of the match with the match commencing at 12 o’clock.

“The match on the 11 of February is one to look forward to with the hope that it will be a day of high standards like usual. On the day there will be both ploughmen and women from Kildare and the surrounding counties with all the usual classes such as conventional, reversible, vintage, horse ploughing, and this year we will also see the return of the iron horse ploughing class,” said PRO Denis Dunne.

“As always Kildare Ploughing are very thankful for all its sponsors for their contribution to the Kildare ploughing association this year and their help in running such a successful match each year.”

Officers elected at the recent annual general meeting include: Presidents - Denis Dunne, Barnfield; Peter Duffy, Clane; George Harris, Richardstown; Michael Somers, Newbridge, and Jim Grainger Kilteel.

Vice-Presidents - Christy Grainger, Kilteel and Pat McCabe, Russellstown. Chairman – Michael Byrne, Milltown; Vice-Chairman – Paddy O Grady Newbridge; Secretary – James Grainger, Kilteel; Treasurer – Dominic Dunne, Rathangan; P.R.O. – Denis Dunne Jnr, Rathangan.

The Ploughing Committee consists of Denis Dunne Jnr, Dominic Dunne, Billy Gray, Bobby Owen and Cormac Duggan. Finance committee – James Grainger, Kilteel, Jack Morrissey, Newbridge, Vincent Murphy, Newbridge and Peter Burke, Newbridge. N.P.A. Delegate – John Dunne.

“All are welcome to come and spectate on February 11 in Two Mile House, where it is an enjoyable day out,” he added.