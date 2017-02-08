Brett's of Kildare town named 'Best Centra in Ireland'

There were smiles all round from the team from Brett’s Centra in Kildare town when they scooped the ‘Centra Store of the Year’ national title for 2017 recently.

They received their award at the retail group’s national conference, held at the Malton Hotel, Killarney, recently.

Owner John Brett paid tribute to his team’s enthusiasm and dedication.

“I would particularly like to thank the team back in the shop; they are a super team of people who strive to deliver the best customer experience in store, every day.

“We are absolutely thrilled with this award. I invested in a complete redesign of the store last year and since then its popularity and success has exceeded our expectations.”

Brett’s also took home the Convenience Store of the Year award.