805 Kildare households helped with rent payments through HAP scheme

Some 805 households on Kildare’s housing list were helped secure long-term housing last year through the Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) scheme.

HAP recipients have some or all of their rent paid directly to their landlord by Kildare County Council. They find their own accommodation in the private rented market, and the local authority makes a monthly payment towards the cost.

HAP started in Kildare in 2015, and according to Kildare County Council, more than 900 households have now found housing through the scheme in the county. Households that qualify for social housing support and some Rent Supplement recipients are eligible for HAP.

