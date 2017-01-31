Road resurfacing in Athy may cause delays to motorists

Motorists have been warned that road resurfacing taking place in Athy this week may cause delays.

Road resurfacing works are taking place on the Athy to Castledermot Road. between Nicholastown and Kilkea village.

The project will take five days to complete, and the workers will be on site between 8am and 5pm, until Friday, February 3..

A detour and a traffic management system is in place.