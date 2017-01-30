Talks to open between Educate Together and KWETB over second level provision in Newbridge

A partnership is on the cards between St Conleth's Community School in Newbridge and the Educate Together movement for the provision of second level education in Newbridge.

The confirmation over the weekend from Minister for Education Richard Bruton that the Kildare and Wicklow Education and Training Board and Educate Together would agree to start discussions in relation to a possible partnership for Educate Together provision at second level in the Newbridge area.

Kildare South Fine Gael TD Martin Heydon welcomed the news, saying: "Earlier this month I facilitated an initial meeting between the SKET campaign and KWETB to examine what partnership opportunities could emerge to assist the campaign. This announcement of the opening of discussions with the National Educate Together Association and KWETB is a further move in the right direction towards providing the additional choice that many parents in South Kildare have been seeking and I look forward to seeing how these discussions progress.

“We still need to keep working on the area of increased capacity and provision of more ASD units at second level in South Kildare. The Department of Education has consistently told us that based on their figures they believe that sufficient increased capacity in Kildare South can be provided for from existing schools and extensions to those schools."