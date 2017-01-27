Newbridge yarn bombers 'knit hit' Kildare political trio

Three unsuspecting Kildare politicians were ‘yarn bombed’ in an incident in Johnson’s pub in Newbridge last night.

The trio of TD Martin Heydon and local councillors Murty Aspell and Mark Stafford were festooned with woolly hats, scarves and knitted blankets by the ladies from ICA branches in Newbridge and Athgarvan.

It’s not the first time these ‘yarn bombers’ have struck – they decorated the trees of the Liffey Linear Park with brightly coloured knits during JuneFest last summer, and they plan on doing it all over again this year.

The politicians gamely agreed to be ‘bombed’ during the first meeting in preparation for this year’s event, which took place in the Newbridge pub yesterday evening, Thursday January 26.

Also present were representatives from the Dara Park Family Resource Centre, KARE, Sisters Esther and Christina from the Holy Family Convent, the ICA and teachers from eight local schools. Guests enjoyed live music from local band ‘Undercover’.

“Once again this June the Kildare Yarn Bombers will bring colour to Newbridge as part of JuneFest,” said organiser Annie Morris of the Kildare ICA Federation. If you want to get involved, check out the Yarn Bomb 2017 Facebook page.

Mildred Keys, President of the Kildare Federation; Annie Morris, Athgarvan ICA; and Pat O’Toole, Newbridge ICA, with one of their ‘Yarn Bombing’ exhibits in the People’s Park last June. Pic: T Keane