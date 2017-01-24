Hudson Taylor at St David's in Naas

Dublin duo, Hudson Taylor, will play at St David’s Church in Naas next Saturday, January 28.

Brothers Harry and Alfie, released their long awaited debut album Singing For Strangers in early 2015.

Produced by the band and their long-term collaborator Iain Archer, with help from Mike Einziger and Danton Supple in London, LA and Eastbourne, the record features fan favourites Chasing Rubies, Battles and Weapons and was a top three hit in the Irish album charts.

Last year's Singing For Strangers tour saw the siblings embark on a mammoth run of dates across Ireland and the UK, including two hometown headline shows at the Olympia Theatre.

These were followed up by the duo playing as special guests to Kodaline at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham, performing at the 2FM Xmas Ball alongside Hozier, Little Green Cars and Gavin James amongst others and topping off with their own run of intimate Whelan’s shows.

Having spent the majority of 2016 on the road touring across Ireland, the UK and Europe the siblings are currently back in the studio writing songs for their new album.

Catch Hudson Taylor next Saturday, January 28, at St David's Church, Naas. The show, promoted by Collective Sounds, starts at 8pm and tickets are available from www.collectivesounds.ie.