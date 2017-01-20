Kildare students to talk to International Space Station astronaut

Kildare students will get a once in lifetime chance to speak to an astronaut live on the International Space Station next week.

On Tuesday January 24, 300 primary students and 50 teachers from schools in counties Kildare, Limerick, and Tipperary will get to talk to European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Thomas Pesquet.

The students and teachers will have the opportunity to ask questions, such as how we use space in our daily lives, and how the many applications from space research have changed the way we live.

The inflight call with Thomas Pesquet is part of a vast range of educational activities delivered by the European Space Education Resource Office (ESERO) project and will take place in Limerick Institute of Technology.

All schools, parents and space enthusiasts are encouraged to tune in to watch the live stream as it happens from wherever you are.

Livestream, including the introductions at each site before the inflight call, will start at 15.00pm. The actual inflight call will start at around 15:45pm and will last about 20 minutes.

Don’t miss it. To access the live stream, click here