ICA yarn bombers set to return to Newbridge

The ICA yarn bombers are getting their knitting needles and crochet hooks ready for action again this year.

Last year, the yarn bombers wrapped the trees at the strand in Newbridge with dozens of bright knits.

Anyone who took part last year, or those who would like to contribute to the explosion of colour witnessed at the Strand in Newbridge during June Fest, should come along to a special meeting in Johnsons Bar on Thursday January 26 at 8pm. From 9.30pm, there will be music by Sharon Cullen.

“Come along and celebrate what we did in June and learn about Yarn Bombing. It's an evening to rejoice in the creativity right here in our community and a chance to meet like minded knitters,” said the group.

Further information can be obtained from the ICA Kildare Yarn Bomb 2017 Facebook page.