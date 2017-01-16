Decision due tomorrow on Winning Post flats in Newbridge

A decision is due this week on proposals to demolish a former Newbridge pub to make way for a three storey apartment block.

Six local residents, who live nearby, have expressed concerns about the plans for The Winning Post on Eyre Street and John’s Street.

Kildare County Council is due to make its decision on January 17, or it could seek further information from the developer.

Siobhan Devin wants to demolish the two-storey building to construct a three -storey detached structure consisting of six apartments. It's proposed there would be one one-bed and one two-bedroom on each floor.

In their objections, some of the residents said they feared the new development would depreciate the existing amenity of the neighbouring properties.

They believe the development is too high and not in keeping with the architectural design of Eyre Street, which is predominantly made up of single-storey and two-storey buildings.

They also pointed out there is no provision for parking for the residents of the apartments, adding to the already conjested parking situation in the area.

“The proposed development is too high. It will overshadow its closest neighbour by almost seven metres and will be over four metres higher than any of Eyre Street's traditional buildings,” said one of the residents in their submission on the planning file.