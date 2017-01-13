Rathangan Foróige club appeal for helpers

Rathangan Foróige has issued an appeal for volunteers to come on board to help with the club.

Set up to cater for young people aged 10 to 12, it's had massive success with its members over the years.

“However this year the club is in need of some volunteer support to help support mentor and guide the young people of Rathangan as they participate in the youth initiative,” said the organisers.

The club is calling on parents and adults from the area to volunteer one night a term, for one and a half hours on a Thursday night.

“If you have a young person partaking in the club, your help would be greatly appreciated as without volunteers to be there, the club will have to stop,” they added.

If people wish to commit more time to help run the club, full training and support will be given at a time that suits the volunteers.

The club is asking parents and locals to provide support from the New Year till the summer, on and off for just five months. This will ensure the club can continue in the future.

For more information please contact: Josey on 0852890903 Anne on 0861228867 or Alan the Foróige Development Officer on 0866384199 or email: alan.judge@foroige.ie

Check out www.foroige.ie, the YouTube channel or find the organisation on Facebook.