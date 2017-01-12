15 Kildare schools compete at this year's Young Scientist contest

A total of 15 schools from Kildare have been selected for this year's BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibtion which will be held this week in the RDS in Dublin.

Some of the projects this year include the harmful effects of e cigarettes , an exploration of whether organic is really best and the effects children with autism have on their loved ones.

Others include the effect of after schools activies on children and how best to fidget.

Secondary schools from all over Kildare from Maynooth to Kildare town, Clane, Newbridge and Sallins have all been chosen for this year's exhibition which will take place from January 12 to 14 next.