Plans lodged to develop lands in Kildare town

A planning application has been sought for a new development at Grey Abbey in Kildare town.

Greyabbey Investments Limited and Lidon Limited have lodged an application with the council for 10- year permission to develop lands on a site of 40.8 hectares

The subject site includes lands to the east and west of the Nurney Road (R415).

The application site is bounded to the north by the M7 Motorway at Grey Abbey Kildare town.

The application was lodged on December 23, 2016 last.

The due date for a decision by Kildare County Council is listed as February 25 of this year.