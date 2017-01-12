Hospitality guru Francis Brennan seeking Kildare businesses for TV show

The production company behind At Your Service, which features hoteliers Francis and John Brennan, is looking for Kildare tourist accommodation businesses who want to feature on the show to come forward.

“This spring, our latest series will be featuring Burtown House and Gardens,” Zoe McGivern of Waddell Media told the Leinster Leader.

“I am currently casting for next year’s series and after the success we had in Kildare we are really keen to find more places there.”

The production company is looking for people who own or run a hotel, guesthouse, B&B, hostel, caravan park, campsite, self-catering cottages or similar.

She believes the show offers a “chance to get advice from the Brennans which could change your business fortunes forever”.

“We’re also looking for different and unusual projects for the show, so if you’re thinking of diversifying, such as opening a shop, tearoom or other start-up business with a catering or hospitality element, please get in touch.”

Contact can be made via zoe@waddellmedia.com.