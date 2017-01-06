Kildare's Operation Transformation Walk to take place tomorrow
Health and fitness
Colm Crowley, Mark Flanagan, and Tom Kilmartin, Naas, taking place in last year's Operation Transformation walk.
Kildare’s Operation Transformation walk for 2017 will take place tomorrow, Saturday January 7.
The 5k walk will start from Naas GAA at 9.30am, and all are welcome.
The event is being run in association with Kildare Sports Partnership.
Registration will take place from 8.45am.
Operation Transformation, the annual RTE health and fitness show, returned to television screens this week.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on