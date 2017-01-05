Kildare sports clubs urged to register for grants

Kildare sports clubs are being urged to register as soon as possible for the Sports Capital Grant Scheme.

The Government has made €30 million available for the scheme, which is open to all sports clubs who wish to make a capital investment in their club.

Online applications can be made between January 23 and February 24 of 2017.

The programme funds natural grass sports pitches, tracks and courts (including pitch drainage); floodlighting; artificial sports pitches, tracks, courts and multi-use games areas; security fencing, ball stop netting and goal posts; hurling walls and handball alleys; building or refurbishment of dressing rooms, showers and toilets; building or refurbishment of sports halls and gyms; and non-personal equipment including lawn mowers and defibrillators, according to TD Martin Heydon.

The grant also covers projects that are sporting in nature and will increase participation in sport or improve performance.

However the application process is a protracted and complicated, so clubs are urged to get started early.