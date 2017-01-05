First 'Best Dressed' of New Year at Naas this Sunday

It will be a very glittering start to the New Year for one lucky lady at Naas Racecourse next Sunday, January 8.

Up for grabs at the Best Dressed competition on the Lawlor's Hotel Novice Hurdle raceday is a magnificent Reymond Weil watch worth €2,600.

The four runners-up in the fashion competition will also win necklaces from the local jeweller.

TV3 presenter Glenda Gilson will head up the judging panel.

Sunday is the first day of the National Hunt season in Kildare and some top-class racing is promised on the track.

Hugh Statham said, “We are delighted to partner with Naas Racecourse once again to sponsor the Best Dressed Lady Competition.

“Naas Racecourse is a boutique style track, which is not unlike ourselves in many ways.

“A lot of our stock is unusual, it’s not available everywhere and that’s what people like about us. A very special piece of jewellery will stand the test of time and quite often will be passed through the generations. I’m looking forward to seeing the style on the day and hope to see some individuality and flair coming through.”

The judges will be looking for effortless elegance, but also want to see racegoers who are appropriately dressed for the chilly winter weather.