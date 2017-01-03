Kerry star Paul Galvin to launch revamped Osprey Gym in Naas

Former Kerry star Paul Galvin will launch the revamped Osprey Hotel gym in Naas this Saturday.

He will unveil the new-look ‘Fitness & Leisure @ The Osprey Hotel’ at 1pm this Saturday, January 7.

All Gaelic fans, and devotees of the football fashionista’s new clothing line with Dunnes Stores alike are invited to attend. Paul will meet and greet the public and will take part in several fun fitness challenges where spot prizes will be up for grabs. A top prize of a family membership for two adults and two children will also be on offer on the day.

There will also be children’s face painting, gym tours and mini-classes, giveaways and complimentary food and drinks.

The PREM Group, the new owners of the Osprey, have refurbished the gym, added new strength and conditioning equipment and created a new members lounge.