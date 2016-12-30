Revamp on the cards for Newbridge's Dunnes Stores

Dunnes Stores has produced new plans to revamp Newbridge Shopping Centre.

Castlebrook Investment Ltd want to demolish part of the existing mall and restaurant area as well as extending the Dunnes Stores retail area through the amalgamation of adjacent shop units and toilet area into the store.

A new extension is planned to provide retail and café/restaurant floorspace. The plans also allow for the renovation of the remaining shopping mall area to incorporate four shop units and an upgraded toilet block. The plans also feature a new mall entrance and reconfiguration of car park layout with 417 car parking spaces, a pedestrian covered walk-way and trolley bays in car park.

The plans were lodged on December 21. Submissions can be submitted by February 2, while a decision is due on February 23.

Dunnes previously got planning for the revamp but have now submitted a new application.