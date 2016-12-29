Rent rises likely to be capped in Kildare's big towns

It appears that much of county Kildare, particularly large urban centres, will be included in the rent pressure rent capping zones proposed under new housing legislation.

Fine Gael TD Martin Heydon said that pressures being experienced by tenants in commuter counties such as Kildare have been recognised and these areas are to be prioritised for designation as Rent Pressure Zones in the New Year. The data is already available, he said.

Fine Gael TD Bernard Durkan also said he believed Co Kildare will be included and Kildare North TD, Deputy Catherine Murphy said she believed the bulk of Kildare will meet the criteria.

Deputy Frank O’Rourke said it must be extended as people living in counties such as Kildare have already had to endure colossal rent increases, and further rises seem inevitable. People living in areas such as Leixlip, Maynooth, Celbridge, Kilcock and Clane simply cannot endure further rent increases, he said.

Deputy Heydon said the areas selected will depend on strict criteria using the statistics collected by the Rental Tenancies Boards. A look at daft.ie prices and figures from the Council’s Housing Assistance Payment figures, will also be used.

Basically, any area where there has been annual inflation of 7% or over in four of the last six quarters, would qualify. Leader calculations, based on RTB figures, recorded annual percentage rises to the third quarter of this year as follows (the % rise since Q3 2012 in brackets): Clane, 12.7 (37), Athy, 9.7 (23.7), Newbridge, 9.4 (21.6), Monasterevin, 9.1 (20), Celbridge, 8.9 (28.8), Naas, 8.3 (29.2), Kilcullen, 6.7 (18.5), Maynooth, 6.6 (25.1), Sallins, 6.2 927), Kildare town, 5.5 (23.5), Leixlip, 3.9 (27), Kilcock, 0.7 (29).