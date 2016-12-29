Book on famous Kildare poet to be launched

A book about a famous Kildare poet will be launched in Rathangan tonight.

The Bluebells and Buskers committee have been working in collaboration with Rathangan Historical Society on the publication about Rathangans most famous literary son, William A Byrne, and his extraordinary family.

The project received part sponsorship from Kildare County Council Decade of Commemmorations and Bord na Mona. The launch will take place at 8pm in Dillons lounge.

“Few poets captured the sense of place and spirit of Kildare in the way William A Byrne did. His poems speak of the beauty he found in the world around him, especially the Bog of Allen and Rathangan, where he grew up. His poems are full of images that anybody who has rambled through that part of Kildare will instantly recognise: misty forests, bog-rush meadows and ‘sunset’s farewell fire’,” said the organisers.

All welcome to attend.