Kildare's KDoc service paid over €1.5m by HSE last year

The Naas-based KDoc service was paid some €1,520,379 by the Health Service Executive in 2015.

The payments were for services it provided under the Medical Card and other state primary healthcare schemes.

The fee amount means that KDoc is the country’s fourth highest ranked GP practise/co-operative in terms of payments received from the HSE, according to figures reported in today’s Irish Times.

KDoc provides out of hours GP services for patients in Kildare and West Wicklow from its base in the Vista Primary Care Centre in Naas.