10 waiting for ward beds in Naas Hospital

Some ten people are waiting for ward beds at Naas General Hospital today, according to figures supplied by the Irish Nurses and Midwives organisation.

Six patients are on trolleys in the Accident and Emergency Department at the Kildare hospital. A further four are waiting on wards.

There are 21 patients on trolleys at the Mater today, eight at Tallaght and nine at Blanchardstown.

22 patients are waiting on a bed in Portlaoise – 16 of those on trolleys.