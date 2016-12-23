A gift to you this Christmas from Dr Eddie Murphy

It has been a fabulous privilege over the year to be able to write and share some of my views informed by children, parents, adults and families who come and see me in my clinic and in connection with psychological research.

We have looked at many things this year; hope, optimism managing negative emotions — panic, fear, sadness, anger etc.

Most of all, I hope to have shared with you ideas for managing your thoughts, feelings, actions and relationships.

My key point is that you can manage these things most often without resorting to things outside of yourself — alcohol, medications, and other people.

It is you that makes your future.

I think the most important theme I have encouraged is to become your ‘real self’.

Abandon the ‘front’ or the false self that people put on for others as this sucks the life and energy out of you. To become your real self I offer these gifts from me to you.

20 Christmas Gifts From Dr Eddie To You

* Have a vision for your life.

* Speak less. Listen more.

* Know the five highest priorities in your life.

* Eat less food.

* Find more heroes.

* Be a hero to someone.

* Smile at a stranger.

* Get into shape. Regardless of your age or mobility, getting to your absolute best physical condition will create explosive energy, renew your focus and multiply your creativity.

* Don’t settle for anything less than excellence.

* Walk, run, jog or cycle in the woods.

* Forgive those who have wronged you.

* Create unforgettable moments with those you love.

* Pursue your dreams.

* Don’t give up.

* Shift from being busy to achieving results.

* Be the best person you know.

* Be passionate.

* Be authentic.

* Make your life matter.

* Become and embrace your ‘real self’.

Goal Mile

Create a family memory. Attend a GOAL mile event this Christmas.

Run, walk or jog while the turkey cooks. No registration required. Donate at gate. Just turn up.

Here are the details of the Goal Miles in Kildare.

Naas GAA Club, Sallins Road, CHRISTMAS DAY, 11am-midday.

Manzors Car Park, Clane, STEPHENS DAY, 10am-1pm.

St. Conleth's Community College, Station Road, CHRISTMAS DAY, 11am-1pm.

Carton House Golf Courtyard, Maynooth, CHRISTMAS DAY, midday.

Kingslane, Kilteel, STEPHENS DAY, 10.30am-midday.

Le Cheile Athletic Club, Leixlip, CHRISTMAS DAY, 10am-midday.

Johnstown Bridge GAA Grounds, Enfield, CHRISTMAS DAY, 11am-12.30pm.

Tadgh Downey Park (Cappagh GAA and Camogie Clubs), CHRISTMAS DAY, midday - 12.30pm.

Bishopland, Ballymore Eustace, CHRISTMAS DAY, 10.30am - 11.30pm.

St Catherine’s Park, Leixlip, STEPHENS DAY, 11am-midday.

A Goal Mile will also be held at Blessington Community College, CHRISTMAS DAY, 12.15-1pm.

Dr Eddie Murphy writes a weekly advice column in the Leinster Leader.

Dr Eddie Murphy, clinical psychologist, author and mental health expert, runs a psychological and counselling service in Portarlington, Co Laois.