Christmas wishes from Kildare troops abroad

Christmas greetings from the Golan Heights came flooding in from Kildare soldiers this week.

The 54th Infantry Group began their mission last October under the command of Lt. Col. Mary Carroll.

The group contains 130 personnel of all ranks, some of whom are from Kildare.

The group has a wide range of capabilities including Armoured Force Protection, Patrolling and Mobility, Surveillance, Communications, Medical and Operational Expertise.

The Irish contingent operate both in UNDOF Headquarters in Camp Ziouani and in United Nations Post 80. The 54th Infantry Groups’ primary responsibility is to act as the Force Reserve Company, under the command of the UNDOF Force Commander. See www.leinsterleader.ie for more Christmas messages.

Sergeant Alex McDonald, Newbridge, said: “To Amanda, Ashlynn and Ava, Merry Christmas from the Golan Heights. Hope you all have a wonderful day and Santa brought you everything you asked for. Missing you all loads and loads xxxx from Daddy. Also to Mam and Dad, Merry Christmas and have a Happy New Year. See you all in the New Year from Alex xxx” Photos courtesy of Department of Defence

Armn Owen O'Neill, Newbridge, Kildare, said: “Happy Christmas to my girlfriend April, my mother Mary, father John, and my sister Anne-Marie and my granny Teresa. Hope you have a great Christmas and a Happy New Year. See you soon.”

Lt Col Seán Murphy, who lives in Naas, Co. Kildare, wishes his family and friends a Merry Christmas and a happy and successful 2017.