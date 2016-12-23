New Peter McVerry service in Newbridge

The Peter McVerry Trust has announced it has opened a new homeless service in Kildare.

“We can announce that Peter McVerry Trust have begun operating a new seven bed homeless service in Newbridge, Co Kildare,” it said on its facebook page.

“This service will complement the existing services operated by Peter McVerry Trust in the county.”

At recent Kildare Newbridge Municipal District meetings, councillors had been informed the beds were coming on stream and the council was liasing with the Peter McVerry Trust in relation to the homeless crisis.