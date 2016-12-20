In this week's Leinster Leader...

WIN! Two Go Racing in Kildare passes for 2017 worth €620

Rent rises capped in Kildare's big towns

Sallins recreation land secured for local community

Coill Dubh CU agrees to join Edenderry

Rathangan Scouts devastated over sale of den

Nando's opens in Newbridge with 28 new jobs

Calls to Newbridge Samaritans rise

Special report: Kildare man waiting 20 months for methadone treatment

We've photos from the launch of 'The Curragh - Life in 1916', Santa arriving in Monasterevin, Kildare Town Community School talent show, PBS Newbridge Coffee mornnig and Newbridge Active Retired Christmas party in Toughers.

Plus the best courts coverage and local notes section in the county.

In Leader Sport, Six reasons to be merry this Christmas racing season, Lilies shine bright for Leinster in the Aviva and Naas CBS strike again.

In this week's Leinster Leader, out now!