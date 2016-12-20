Award for Clane community games volunteer service

Susan Galbraith was delighted to receive a special community award in Clane recently.

The Community Council decided that her volunteering work in the area was worthy of her receiving the Claonadh award.

On Sunday night, December 4, just before the turning of Clane’s Christmas tree she had to take to the stage to receive her award, complete with a two minute warning that she had to say a few words.

Her son Dean, who is now working as a project manager in London, was present and he videoed the action so that his sister, Kim, Susan’s daughter in Sydney, Australia, could get a taste of the event.

Susan is no relation of the famous economist, John Galbraith.

She turned fifty last August and has spent half of her life - just over twenty five years - involved with the organisation of swimming with Clane Community Games.

Many in Naas will have known her as a swimming teacher at the old Naas pool, where she taught for thirty two years.

She loves teaching.

A native of Kilmurray, Clane, she trained as a special needs assistant after caring for her mother at home for three years.

She took up work as a special needs assistant at Hewetson school in Clane. “I love teaching and I love working with children,” she said.

Her mother, Phyllis Reid, who who taught music at Hewetson, passed away last February. She served for 15 years with the 5th Kildare scout unit, whose cub section her mother was a founder member.