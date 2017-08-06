Day long car park lease proposed for Clane

Kildare County Council wants to lease a car park in Clane so people can park all day, a public meeting in the town was told recently.

But there is no long term car park on the horizon yet.

At the meeting organised by Clane Community Council and chaired by Paul Carroll, in the Westgrove Hotel, Cllr Brendan Weld said the Council was at the draft phase of creating new parking byelaws for the town.

Free unrestrained parking has been a reality for many Clane people up to now, but that will not continue.

Last year, the Council’s Maynooth District committee heard that a privately owned car park used free of charge may be closed. The Council’s new bye-laws are aimed at preventing all day parking on the Main Street in the town.

The Council is also looking at a park and ride scheme where those travelling to work by public transport could leave cars. But the draft bye law document has not designated any long stay parking areas yet.

Cllr Weld said that they wanted to keep Main Street “vibrant.” He said turnover rises if shop customers can find spaces to park.

The Westgrove meeting heard concerns over loading bays, retailers being blocked in by parkers and staff working for local retailers who are taking up spaces, which, it is argued, should be left for customers.