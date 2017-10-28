Win €100 cinema voucher in Kildare town treasure hunt!

Spooky fun for all the family this half term

Leader reporter

Reporter:

Leader reporter

Email:

editor@leinsterleader.ie

Win €100 cinema voucher in Kildare town treasure hunt!

The window display at L Malone's newsagent, Kildare town

Here's the clues to the great Kildare town treasure hunt, which is being run as part of the Kildare Hallowe'en celebrations.

Print off the clue sheet below (it's also printed on page 53 of this week's Leinster Leader newspaper), solve the puzzles and drop your entry form into the Kildare Heritage Centre by November 6.

There's a fantastic €100 cinema voucher up for grabs for the correctly drawn winner!