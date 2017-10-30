'My Kildare Life' with beauty entrepreneur Sonia Deasy from Newbridge

Sonia Deasy was born in Ireland to Indian parents. She is the daughter of Paul and Santosh Sood. An entrepreneur and mother, she founded skincare brand Pestle and Mortar in 2014. She grew up in Newbridge with her five siblings and she now lives in Newbridge with her husband, award-winning photographer Padraic and their five children. The pair recently closed Deasy Photographic on Cutlery Road.

WHAT IS YOUR FIRST KILDARE MEMORY?

My dad had a shop on the main street so we actually lived on top of the shop until I was four or five, so I suppose my first memory was literally living in the middle of the town. We were divils I think, the six of us.

WHAT IS APPEALING TO YOU ABOUT LIVING IN KILDARE?

Myself and Padraic have five kids, and I definitely didn’t want to bring them up in a city. My parents still live here and I’m very conscious they’re getting old and I like to see them everyday. I feel at home here, you can walk down the street and see friendly faces, and I like that sense of a local community.

WHAT IS YOUR FAVOURITE THING ABOUT THE COUNTY?

We live on the doorstep of the Curragh, and at the drop of a hat you can walk out your front door, two minutes up the road, and you’re on this amazing huge green. I think it’s amazing to have that on the doorstep.

WHAT IS YOUR IDEAL DAY IN KILDARE?

I suppose I like shopping, I like going to Kildare Village or the Whitewater, and having some lunch. Even in Kildare town there’s nice restaraunts. I like to go out as a family for lunch once in a while, Hartes in Kildare town is lovely.

WHY DID YOU DECIDE TO SET UP PESTLE AND MORTAR IN NEWBRIDGE?

Our kids are in school here, we made that decision that we didn’t want to move our business outside of Newbridge. We’re happy living here.

HOW IS BUSINESS GOING?

It’s going really well, we’re expanding. We just signed a contract with a distributor in Asia and in Copenhagen, we’re expanding all the time. We’re launching a new product to our range in the next couple of weeks. I’m always busy, anyone that has a family and work, you’re going to be busy.

DO YOURSELF AND PADRAIC MISS THE PHOTOGRAPHY STUDIO?

We miss our customers, we had the most amazing customers. But the thing is though, with Pestle and Mortar we’re still based here, so we’re still working in Newbridge, so we still get to see our customers which is nice.

