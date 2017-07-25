€9m allocated for social housing projects in South Kildare

46 new social houses are to be constructed in South Kildare.

Fine Gael Kildare South TD Martin Heydon has welcomed the announcement of €9m funding allocated by the Department of Housing for social housing projects in Athy and Kilmeague.

€6.098m has been approved for the construction of 30 new units at the Dominican Site at Athy and €2.855m has been approved for Kildare County Council to acquire 16 social housing units at Bodkin Place, Kilmeague.

“The construction of 30 new units at the Dominican site at Athy is designed as a positive ageing development in part for people aged 55 and over. The 30 units include 12 1 bed units, 12 2 bed units and 6 3 bed units

“It is an innovative proposal that will complement the mixed use development of the Dominican site and the plans for its further development of a community area which include the new state of the art library in the old church building which is hoped to be completed by the end of the year.

“The approval of funding to allow Kildare County Council acquire the 16 units in Kilmeague is also a welcome development as I had been approached by some tenants in these units who were concerned about the future of the building.”