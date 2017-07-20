Award for Brett's Centra Kildare town

Brett’s Centra in Kildare town has scooped an award for Best Convenience Store’in Ireland at the annual Checkout awards.

According to organisers this award acknowledges Brett’s Centra in their drive to deliver fresh produce at great value prices, while striving to support Irish suppliers.

John Brett of Brett’s Centra said he was 'extremely proud' of the award.

He described the award as ‘a real endorsement of the work the team in Kildare town’ to ensure a good experience for the customer.

More than 200 retailers were present at this year’s event to celebrate standing industry achievements in the areas of fruit and veg offerings, fresh meat and fish, food-to-go and the myriad of other categories that comprise a winning fresh offering.