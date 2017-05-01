Kildare photographer humbled by response to appeal

A Kildare photographer has been blown away by the generous reaction to a medical fundraising appeal launched in his name.

Leinster Leader snapper, Adrian Melia is fighting a serious form of cancer and is hoping to travel abroad for life saving treatment.

“The amount of times I have been humbled by generosity and the goodness in people in the past while is astonishing,” he said.

A special Go Fund Me page has been set up and so far, over €3,000 has been raised. A separate private fund has also been set up by the Press Photographers Association.

Adrian has advanced stage 4 colon cancer, which has also affected his liver. The Naas resident had an operation a year ago to remove the primary colon tumor, but it returned.

At the moment, he is undergoing a very strong form of chemotherapy, but is looking for cancer treatments abroad that can handle advanced Stage 4 with double mutations.