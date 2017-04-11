Newbridge rates meeting at Keadeen tomorrow night

A public meeting for Kildare businesses concerned about rate hikes, is being held in Newbridge tomorrow night (Wednesday April 12).

As part of a series of public meetings entitled “Living in Kildare”, and in response to the re-evaluation of premises for rate valuations, Dep Fiona O’ Loughlin is hosting the meeting at Hotel Keadeen.

The meeting will be in two parts. At 7.30pm issues relating to sports and community groups will be dealt with.

Small and medium enterprises are invited to attend at 8.30pm.

Allan Shine, Chairman of County Kildare Chamber, will facilitate the meeting, with Declan Lavelle, Head of the National Valuation Office in attendance to make a presentation and answer questions.

“The meeting will address specifically the concerns and queries from both groups in relation to rates. The final date for appeal of rates is 18 April 2017,” said Dep O’Loughlin.

“I encourage anyone with a query to come along and I look forward to seeing you. If you have any questions prior to the events please call my office, also if there are any groups or businesses that you feel may benefit from this meeting please pass on this information.”