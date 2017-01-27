Kildare shop back in business after ram-raid

The owner of the Milltown shop, which was ram-raided by thieves last Wednesday, has thanked locals and the business community for their overwhelming support over the past few days.

Work is underway at repairing the facade of David’s Shop, which was rammed by a van at 3.45am that morning.

The owner, staff and locals rallied around the local business in the aftermath and had the store back open for business just hours later at 12 noon on Wednesday.

Store owner, David McCabe said; “I would like to thank Newbridge gardai for responding so quickly, and to all the trades people who helped us out over the last couple of days. We really appreciate the support from all our customers.

“We are the only shop in the village and we recently celebrated 21 years in business, so we would like to thank everyone for their custom over the years.”

Mr McCabe also praised Valley View Construction from Enfield, who are currently repairing the damage caused to the store front.

Meanwhile, gardai are continuing to seek information in relation to the crime. It’s understood the van reversed into the shop and rammed it twice.

If you have any information or were witness to this crime. contact Kildare Gardai on 045 527730