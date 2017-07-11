Concerns raised over Kildare Village development plans

Kildare County Council are seeking more information in relation to the proposed Phase Three development of the Kildare Village Outlet Centre.

Plans were lodged by Value Retail Dublin Ltd last May to build 29 new shops, two restaurants and 460 parking spaces at the north of St Brigid’s Primary School’s existing sports ground, adjoining the existing Kildare Village site.

The concerns raised by the council in their further information request include the failure of the proposed development to connect with the town centre.

The council are now seeking a revised proposal from Retail Value Dublin Ltd which will provide a high quality footpath network from the outlet centre to the historic town centre for ease of access for pedestrians.

The council have also queried how the discount retail outlet will provide for additional car parking spaces required for Phase Three.

A specific concern regards the displacement of the temporary car park with 146 spaces for a two storey car park with 460 spaces.

It questions if the two storey car park should provide for 572 spaces, raising concerns that an under-estimation of car parking requirements could have knock on implications for congestion at the motorway interchange.

The outlet centre is also requested to show how car parking will be maintained during the construction of Phase Three’s new multi-storey car park.

A request to produce a bike scheme similar to the Dublin Public Bike Scheme was also made to encourage shoppers to explore Kildare town and its surrounds on bike.

The site must be also assessed by a archeologist to ensure the conservation of Grey Abbey and Love Lane in accordance with a submission made by the Department of Arts, Hertitage and Regional and Rural and Gaeltact affairs.

Furthermore, the proposed lighting plan must be reviewed by a bat ecologist in consultation with a lighting designer to look at the effects of the lighting on protected bat species locally and this must then be incorporated into the plan.

Two submissions were also made to the council by Elstown Ltd, who own lands to the north west of the site and Greyabbey Investment Ltd, who own lands south west of the site.

Both put in a submission seeking information on the enhancement capacity of the motorway junction link road.

Cllr Suzanne Doyle’s submission stated no permeable links were proposed to connect it with the town centre.