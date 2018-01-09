Sanctuary Synthetics spruces up McAuley Place in Naas

Part of the McAuley Place complex in Naas has been transformed, on a totally voluntarily basis.

The work was carried out by Sanctuary Synthetics with the aim of transforming the courtyard area beside the apartments into a safe and alternative artificial lawn.

The project was worth over €7,000, and the Naas-based Sanctuary team completed the work in a single day and also covered 20 slippery timber balconies.

“It’s nice to be able to contribute. I’ve watched the community led McAuley Place evolve over the years and by putting in our synthetic grass I feel it adds a nice finishing touch. Moreover, we got all our 15 staff involved so it really was a team effort,” said Mark O’Loughlin MD at Naas-based Sanctuary Synthetics.

The company has run a garden design and creation business for over twenty years and now have some 4,000 customers.