Woman dies after collision between car and truck in Celbridge

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to a fatal collision between a car and a truck which occurred in Celbridge over the Christmas period.

A 36-year-old woman, who was the driver of the car, passed away this evening, Monday, January 8, as a result of injuries she incurred in the incident.

The collision occurred at Newtown Road, Celbridge, at approximately 9.30am on Thursday, December 28. The woman was taken to Naas Hospital. No other injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

Gardai at Leixlip are investigating, and are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who can assist them in the investigation to contact them at Leixlip Garda Station at 01 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.