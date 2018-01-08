Road closed in Newbridge this week for road works

The road at Liffey Terrace in the centre of Newbridge will be closed from this morning, Monday January 8 until Friday January 16.

Kildare County Council plans to close the from its junction with Main Street, Newbridge to its junction with Liffey View to facilitate road reconstruction works at this location

The existing one-way system from St Patrick’s Terrace to its junction with Liffey View will be converted into a temporary two-way system. This two way system will be controlled by temporary traffic lights on St Patrick’s Terrace.

Routes will be clearly signposted, as agreed with the Council and An Garda Síochána. Emergency access and pedestrain access will be maintained.

"Any inconvenience caused is regretted," said the council.