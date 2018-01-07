Status Orange weather alert: Temperatures to PLUMMET tonight in Kildare

Temperatures in Kildare are set to plummet tonight after Met Eireann issued a Status Orange weather warning earlier today.

The warning applies to Munster, inland areas of Leinster (including Kildare), Connacht, Donegal, Monaghan and Cavan

It is expected to turn very cold tonight with lowest temperatures falling between -4 and -6 degrees away from southern and eastern coasts.

The warning, which kicked in at 9pm this evening, is valid until 10am on Monday morning.

Meanwhile AA Roadwatch has warned motorists that ice is likely to form on roads in those areas of the country affected by the Status Orange warning.

"Expect ice on roads in these areas overnight. Stopping distances are 10 times longer in icy conditions. Slow down and leave yourself more time to reach your destination."