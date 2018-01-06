Top fashion tips if you're heading to Naas racecourse tomorrow

The first major fashion day of the Irish racing calendar in 2018 takes place at Naas Racecourse this Sunday when the Winter Ladies Day is hosted at the Kildare track.

Along with some top horse racing action, there will be plenty of competition off the track as the Hugh Statham Goldsmith & Jewellers-sponsored Winter Ladies Day will provide some exquisite prizes for those who are selected as the best dressed.

The prize for the winning lady will be a stunning Raymond Weil watch worth more than €2,250, while there are also bracelets worth €190 each for the four runners up in the fashion competition, bringing the total value of the prizes to over €3,000.

All prizes have been kindly sponsored by Hugh Statham Goldsmith & Jewellers, who is a boutique independent retailer based in Naas. The well known jewellers sells one of a kind jewellery that is impossible to get anywhere else, ensuring originality as well as elegance for the customer.

Speaking ahead of the Winters Ladies Day at Naas Racecourse, Hugh Statham said; “We are delighted to partner with Naas Racecourse once again to sponsor the Best Dressed Lady Competition. Jewellery is such a major part of every style, and with the right blend of jewellery to suit a dress it can turn an otherwise bland outfit into something more colourful and eye-catching. We like to think that our original pieces of jewellery provide that added touch of elegance to a person’s outfit that can really make them stand out.”

A large crowd is expected for the first major meeting of the new year, and the Grade 1 Lawlor’s of Naas Novice Hurdle is the main race on the card. Fashion judges on the day will be celebrity stylist Ingrid Hoey, and Anna Fortune, Commercial Manager at the Kildare Post.

Speaking in advance of Winter Ladies Day at Naas Racecourse, judge Ingrid Hoey said; “I’m really looking forward to seeing all the wonderful fashion that will be on show this year in Naas. In particular, I will be looking out for those who are able to combine comfort and warmth with style, considering the time of year. Naturally, it’s January so we don’t want to see skimpy summer dresses or bare legs. I will be looking for an unusual head piece, a well-cut coat and someone who has put a great look together in an effortless, elegant and very individual way.”

The two ladies gave some tips to those who are coming along to the races this Sunday, and with temperatures expected to be rather chilly, it is very much about wrapping up well to suit the weather.

Wear something appropriate

Fashion does not have to hurt! Dress for the weather, look stylish and warm at the same time. Racewear should be elegant, classy and chic. It is not the same type of outfit you might wear to a night club! Anything too short or revealing will look out of place at the track.

Wear something on your head

If you don’t want to wear a hat, think about a fascinator, head piece or elegant hair accessory such as a vintage clip.

Accessories

Don’t forget your bag, shoes and jewellery will also be in show, make sure they coordinate with your outfit.

Colour

Although it’s January it is nice to see a little pop of colour. Think of a gorgeous shawl or scarf to lift your outfit.

Grooming

Make up and nails are part of your overall look. Watch out for your make up, this is a day time event, heavy make up looks odd in the cold light of day. Aim for a natural, warm, healthy complexion and go easy on the bronzer!

There are seven races on the card with the first going to post at 12.40pm. Admission tickets cost €15 and include a €5 free bet. A range of hospitality packages are available and bookings can be made by contacting Naas Racecourse on (045) 897391 or by visiting www.naasracecourse.com