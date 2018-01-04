My mother got drunk and hit Garda on Christmas - Kildare teen

A young man who appeared at Naas District Court earlier today told a judge that he had spent Christmas Day at his mother’s house, but left because her drinking became too much and she allegedly assaulted a Garda who was called to the house.

The young man, from Naas, was in court to answer two charges under the Public Order Act of engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour. The crimes were committed on February 5 last when he was 17 years old. He told Judge Desmond Zaidan that another sibling had recently moved out of the house because of their mother’s behaviour.

He is homeless at present although some accommodation is being arranged in Athy for him. He said that he had returned to his mother’s house for Christmas day, but that it didn’t go so well. When the judge pressed him, he revealed that his mother got drunk and assaulted a Garda.

“Allegedly,” his solicitor Timmy Kennelly told the court.

Judge Zaidan wondered if the defendant had any ambition to get training. The defendant said that he did, particularly in carpentry. Judge Zaidan was impressed and adjourned the matter to March 1 to see how he got on.